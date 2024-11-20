LONDON
London

    • Crash near Walkerton claims one life, seriously injures another

    A collision near Walkerton, November 20, 2024 (Source: OPP) A collision near Walkerton, November 20, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    A 76 year old from Markdale has died after a crash this morning near Walkerton.

    The South Bruce OPP say that they were called to a collision between two pickup trucks around 8:45 a.m. this morning, at the intersection of Bruce Road 20 and Concession 2, near the village of Riversdale.

    Both pickup truck drivers were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, one of which After being closed for much of the day, a section of Bruce Road 20 west of Walkerton has now reopened.  

