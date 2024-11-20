Crash near Walkerton claims one life, seriously injures another
A 76 year old from Markdale has died after a crash this morning near Walkerton.
The South Bruce OPP say that they were called to a collision between two pickup trucks around 8:45 a.m. this morning, at the intersection of Bruce Road 20 and Concession 2, near the village of Riversdale.
Both pickup truck drivers were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, one of which After being closed for much of the day, a section of Bruce Road 20 west of Walkerton has now reopened.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Income requirements continue to ease
The average salary needed to buy a home keeps inching down in cities across Canada, according to the latest data.
Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
Families of Paul Bernardo's victims not allowed to attend parole hearing in person, lawyer says
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo have been barred from attending the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, according to the lawyer representing the loved ones of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
'Bomb cyclone' batters B.C. coast with hurricane-force winds, downing trees onto roads and vehicles
Massive trees toppled onto roads, power lines and parked cars as hurricane-force winds battered the B.C. coast overnight during an intense “bomb cyclone” weather event.
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
Ford says there is 'clear consensus' among premiers for separate trade deal with Mexico
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there is 'clear consensus' among premiers for separate bilateral trade deals with the U.S. and Mexico, following a phone call with all the leaders on Wednesday.
EV battery manufacturer Northvolt faces major roadblocks
Swedish electric vehicle battery manufacturer Northvolt is fighting for its survival as Canadian taxpayer money and pension fund investments hang in the balance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.