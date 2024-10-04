'A recognition from his peers': Family of London Officer Cadet who died by suicide honoured with Sacrifice Medal

A ceremony was held inside the Wolseley Barracks on Friday, honouring the family of Officer Cadet Brett Cameron who died by suicide at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2016.

It was an overwhelmingly emotional day for Angela Cameron-Jolly, as she was awarded a Memorial Cross from the Canadian Military, something she said she's waited almost a decade to receive.

"It's a recognition not just for him, but it's a recognition from his peers, and I think that's the most important part of this. And obviously we all know and love Brett, his family and friends. But to be recognized by the military for his service and his dedication is, is just overwhelming," said Cameron-Jolly.

According to the Canadian Military, the Memorial (Silver) Cross is granted by His Majesty’s Canadian Government as a memento of personal loss and sacrifice in respect of military personnel who lay down their lives for their country.

"Other families that are in the same situation that we are, and probably don't believe that their child deserves something like that kind of know, and they need to know that they can be recognized as well," said Bill Jolly, Brett's Father.

The family was also given a Sacrifice Medal, Memorial Scroll, and Memorial Bar, honouring their son Brett's service.

Cadet Brett Cameron's family gathered at a memorial on Friday, October 2, 2024 at Wolseley Barracks (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

Speaking at today's ceremony, Canadian Armed Forces, Deputy Commandant of the Canadian College Forces Colonel Shayne Elder said "now while I am aware of the tragic circumstances that surrounded his passing in 2016, I can only imagine how this loss still sits heavy on your soul. And for that, as representatives of the Canadian Armed Forces, we are indeed sorry for his loss."

Brett was one of three Cadets to die by suicide at RMC in 2016. A Board of Inquiry (BOI) was launched into his deaths after a third Officer Cadet died by suicide at RMC in the same year (2016).

In a statement to CTV News, Lt Joël Breton, with the Royal Military College of Canada said " The CAF reports yearly on suicide statistics, and those are made available to the public.”

Lt. Breton added that after a BOI’s findings and recommendations, many efforts have been put in place to improve the situation at RMC.

"For example, staff have been mandated to complete a Mental Health First Aid program, to ensure they can deal with mental health issues should the occur. This measure, amongst others, ensures students and staff are both more aware of mental health issues, are more well equipped to recognize the signs, and are better equipped to help someone who may be struggling, without stigma," explained Lt. Breton.

At Friday’s ceremony, Colonel Elder echoed that when it comes to mental health, improvements are being made by the Military.

"I can tell you over the last couple of decades is that we really deeply, more deeply understand the impact of mental health. And we realize that people need support, therapy, health support. And so, we're reviewing our culture as well."

Brett's grandmother Joanne Paul, and his younger siblings Liam, Rowan, and Maxwell Jolly where at the ceremony today. Speaking at the podium his brother Liam said, "Brett felt an immense honor in serving our nation. For him, joining the military was not just a career choice, it was a calling."

Brett Cameron is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Submitted by family)

Brett joined the cadets’ program at twelve years of age, and earned two pilots licenses.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call or text 988. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.