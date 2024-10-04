Ahead of the Israel Hamas war's first anniversary, police increase patrols around places of worship

The London Police Service said that it’s stepping up police presence around Jewish and Muslim places of worship as the October 7 anniversary of the start of the Israel Hamas war draws near.

The added police patrols couldn’t come at a better time according to Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal, Chair of London Council of Imams. He said that people are feeling pain with the war in the middle east causing tension and fear within London’s Muslim community.

“Many more instances of Islamophobia, as well as Palestinian racism. And these are things that are being reported to Police. But just recently there was an assault of a woman in hijab in our community. Two of them, actually, that were punched in the face,” said Twakkal.

Within Jewish communities across Canada there are also feelings of unease, as people gather for High Holy Days.

“It is a reality of being a Jew in Canada right now that we, we don't feel safe, that we recognize that there are increased threats against our community. And as Canadians, it's it's not acceptable,” said Sara Lefton of the United Jewish Appeal (UJA).

London Police say they’ll make their presence known throughout the weekend and on the anniversary anywhere a threat could exist. They’re also asking members of the public to be observant, said London Police Insp. Doug Brown.

“You can expect to see an increased police presence at some of these places, specifically places of worship that are impacted by the conflict. I would also like to send a message to the Londoners that if they see, hear, or see something they should be calling us and give us that information so that we can keep the community safe,” he said.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe, and not to feel threatened simply because of who they are,” said Twakkal.