Knights win dramatic Friday night comeback
The London Knights extended their winning streak to 13 games Friday night with a dramatic comeback win over the Owen Sound Attack at Canada Life Place.
Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan also extended his points streak with an assist in the second period, bringing his total to 54 games.
London came back late in the third period with goals off the sticks of Kasper Halttunen and Oliver Bonk to send the game to overtime. In that overtime both teams traded chances with goaltenders at each end of the ice having to come up big for their team.
It wasn’t until the fifth round of the shootout that Jacob Julien got the winning goal to lead the Knights to a 4-3 victory. The Knights are right back at it tomorrow night in Saginaw.
