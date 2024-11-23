Next week’s weather will put the 'brr' in November
We’re off to a damp start this weekend, “Cloudy conditions to kick off your Saturday with the chance of rainfall first thing in the morning [due to] lake effect showers,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Over the next 36 hours we will see the chance for showers lingering.”
Next week’s weather will put the ‘brr’ in November just in time to usher in December. Temperatures are set to drop throughout the coming week, with chances for snow increasing as we draw closer to Wednesday.
“The next weather system [will be] moving in on Monday night,” said Atchison. “[We have] the chance of rain, and some gusty winds, even some flurries moving in.”
Although the word ‘flurries’ might be cause for some groaning, nothing to get too worried about at the moment “Not expecting any heavy accumulations just yet, but I’ll keep you posted,” joked Atchison.
Here’s your London area forecast
Today: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 7 degrees, UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low plus 4 degrees.
Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 4 degrees.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8 degrees.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. High plus 3 degrees.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High zero.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.
