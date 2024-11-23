Wingham area raises $3.6 million for new CT scanner

Wingham will be getting its first ever CT Scanner thanks to a multimillion dollar fundraising campaign that just came to a close.

A group of local volunteers worked with the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation to raise $3.6 million for the purchase of a new CT scanner and related construction.

The initial fundraising goal of $2.5 million ballooned thanks to inflation and the aging infrastructure of the Wingham hospital.

Despite the expanded fundraising goal, the community came through - thanks in large part to a $1 million donation from local employer, Britespan Building Systems. Their donation was the largest gift ever given to the Wingham Hospital Foundation.

Fundraising Chair Mark Foxton said, “It was an honour to be part of this project. I have personally needed a CT Scan and know many others who have as well. This new CT in Wingham will benefit so many people and strengthen our hospital for the future.”

Work on installing the CT Scanner has already begun. The new diagnostic imaging device is expected to see it’s first patients next summer.