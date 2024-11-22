LONDON
    • Date set for tribunal hearing on controversial Huron County gravel pit

    A file photo of a Stop the Pit sign near Ball’s Bridge in Huron County (Scott Miller/CTV News London) A file photo of a Stop the Pit sign near Ball’s Bridge in Huron County (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    The Friends of Ball’s Bridge and Little Lakes Citizen’s Group will get their day in front of decision makers on a controversial gravel pit near a 130-year-old bridge.

    On July 2, an Ontario Land Tribunal hearing will begin into a proposed gravel pit near Ball’s Bridge, a famed bridge east of Goderich that was constructed in 1885.

    Opponents say the gravel pit will disrupt the local environment, as well as residents. Proponents of the planned pit, V.B. Sand and Gravel have said they plan to extract gravel and sand from the pit for 15 to 20 years before rehabilitating the area.

    The company plans to extract as much as 500,000 tons of gravel and sand from the 30 hectares of land near the Maitland River if approved.

    The Land Tribunal Hearing is expected to last 12 days, hearing from experts on both sides of the issue.

    Rebecca Garrett lives near the proposed gravel pit and is leader of the Citizen’s Group opposing it.

    “Over and over, people have said, ‘You can’t fight this, it’s a done deal. There’s nothing you can do.’ We absolutely don’t believe that, and we are doing everything we can to fight this, to stop this from happening,” she previously said.  

