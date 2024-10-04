Third suspect in July homicide arrested in Saint John
A third suspect has been arrested following a homicide investigation in London.
The suspect was believed to be in New Brunswick following a LPS investigation. On September 27, a 30-year-old was arrested by Saint John Police and returned to London.
Jamie Lynn Bailey has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
The murder in question took place on July 20, 2024 – in which a victim sustained fatal injuries at an apartment building in the 100-block of Baseline Road. Identified as 48-year-old Darko Lukic of London, the victim later died at hospital.
Two additional victims were also assaulted at the same address.
Joseph Mark Mercer Veneau. (Source: London Police Service)
Two suspects were initially identified by the London Police Service (LPS) - 30-year-old Joseph Mark Mercer Veneau and Dauntae Johnson, 19, both of London. Both faced charges of second degree murder, and assault with a weapon.
Johnson was arrested in London area on August 6, and Veneau was arrested in Halifax area on August 17.
Bailey will appear in court in London on October 8 to answer to the charge.
