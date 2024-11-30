LONDON
London

    • Collision closes Wellington Road northbound

    (Source: London Fire Department) (Source: London Fire Department)
    A two vehicle collision had crews on the scene this morning in the south end of the city.

    The collision at Wellington Road and Dingman Drive resulted in one vehicle being completely overturned.

    At this time, injuries are unknown, although emergency responders did have to close a section of Wellington Road northbound while they worked at the scene. 

