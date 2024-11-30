London Knights win 17th straight, Cowan misses third straight game

The London Knights are inching their way toward an Ontario Hockey League record for most consecutive wins.

A 5-4 shootout victory Friday night in Kingston gave the Knights 17 straight victories, seven shy of the franchise record, and eight away from the best ever mark in the league.

Blake Montgomery earned first star honours by scoring twice and adding an assist and goalie Auston Elliott improved to 10-0 since joining the team by stopping 36 shots.

Easton Cowan missed his third straight game due to injury and is questionable to play Sunday in Ottawa. His point streak remains at 54 consecutive games, one shy of the all-time mark set by Doug Gilmour.

London wraps up a road trip against the 67’s in Ottawa Sunday, with puck drop scheduled for 2:00 p.m.