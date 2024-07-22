Assault victim sustains life-threatening injuries, police seek information

The London Police Service is investigating an assault that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., police were told by that a man was taken to hospital early that morning from the 100-block of Baseline Road. The victim had sustained life-threatening injuries and was found outside an apartment building.

Investigators are looking for potential witnesses who were in the area between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, has dash-cam footage or video surveillance, or any other information that could help with the investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.