    • Serious assault turned homicide after victim dies in hospital

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.

    The incident occurred at an apartment building in the 100-block of Baseline Road.

    At the time, police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital that morning.

    The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Darko Lukic of London and his death has been deemed a homicide.

    Investigators are looking for potential witnesses who were in the area on July 20 between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

    Anyone that has dash-cam footage or video surveillance, or any other information that could help with the investigation is urged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

