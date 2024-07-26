Serious assault turned homicide after victim dies in hospital

The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.

The incident occurred at an apartment building in the 100-block of Baseline Road.

At the time, police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital that morning.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Darko Lukic of London and his death has been deemed a homicide.

Investigators are looking for potential witnesses who were in the area on July 20 between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Anyone that has dash-cam footage or video surveillance, or any other information that could help with the investigation is urged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.