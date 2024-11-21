Minor injuries reported after two-vehicle crash
Minor injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in London Thursday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of Oxford Street and Colborne Street where the crash left a vehicle smashed into a light standard.
According to police, one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries that did require medical attention.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Street and Colborne Street on Nov. 21, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
