Community housing fund tops goal by $1.2 million

A supportive housing campaign sparked by a multi-million-dollar anonymous donation has surpassed its goal.

The London Community Foundation (LCF) has confirmed its Health and Homelessness Fund has reached $6.2 million — the donor family will match the amount.

“So, that puts us at $12.5 million,” said LCF Director Diane Silva. "It's an incredible opportunity for our community. Now, most of the money has already been spent. So about $11.5 million has already been deployed out to the community.”

The projects include a $4.3 million spread between two hospital-based homeless hubs at Parkwood Hospital and London Health Sciences Centre.

In 2025, over $7.5 million will be spent to convert Elwood Place and the former War Memorial Children’s Hospital Building in SOHO into highly supportive housing.

Silva said the remaining $900,000 has not been earmarked for future projects.

However, she has ruled out using the money to aid with an anticipated shortage of temporary shelter beds this winter.

“So, we know that the city is going to do what they can to fill in those gaps. But really, what the vision was for this donor and our ask of the community is addressing things from a systemic approach, not the band-aid solutions which are needed.”

Widespread promotion of the fund has ended. Yet, Silva has confirmed new donations will continue to be matched by the donor family.