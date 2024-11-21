LONDON
London

    • 'Incident' reported at Wingham Town Hall, increased police presence in the area

    OPP are looking for the person seen in this photo after an "incident" at Wingham Town Hall on Nov. 21, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP are looking for the person seen in this photo after an "incident" at Wingham Town Hall on Nov. 21, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

     

    People in Wingham on Thursday may have noticed an increased police presence.

    OPP is reporting an "incident" at Wingham Town Hall and officers were trying to find a person captured on video surveillance.

    No injuries were reported, and no details have been released on what exactly the incident was.

    The suspect was taken into custody.

