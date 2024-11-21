Goderich man charged with sex crimes and luring a child: police
A 21-year-old Goderich man is facing more than 20 criminal charges related to sex crimes involving minors, and police believe there may be more victims.
Following an investigation that began on October 25, police have issued the following charges:
- Sexual Assault (12 counts),
- Invitation to Sexual Touching (two counts),
- Sexual Interference (two counts),
- Assault,
- Forcible Confinement,
- Unlawfully in a Dwelling House,
- Luring a Child Under 18.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact OPP.
