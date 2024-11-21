LONDON
London

    • Man arrested after threatening staff at Wingham Town Hall

    OPP are looking for the person seen in this photo after an "incident" at Wingham Town Hall on Nov. 21, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP are looking for the person seen in this photo after an "incident" at Wingham Town Hall on Nov. 21, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    An incident in Wingham on Thursday morning resulted in one man being arrested and charged.

    At approximately 9:30 a.m., police say that a resident attended North Huron Township municipal office, and made threats to staff.

    Police were called to the location just after 10:00 a.m., and officers were able to identify and locate the man just after 12:30 p.m. – a 41-year-old man faces charges of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, and criminal harassment.  

