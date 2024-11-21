Man arrested after threatening staff at Wingham Town Hall

An incident in Wingham on Thursday morning resulted in one man being arrested and charged.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., police say that a resident attended North Huron Township municipal office, and made threats to staff.

Police were called to the location just after 10:00 a.m., and officers were able to identify and locate the man just after 12:30 p.m. – a 41-year-old man faces charges of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, and criminal harassment.