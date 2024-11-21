'Eggs are still $6': living wage continues to climb across Ontario
It’s almost as expensive to live in Exeter as it is in downtown Toronto - that’s according to a recent report from the Ontario Living Wage Network.
“The reality is it's not that inexpensive to live in the western part and the northern part of the province - and it is diaspora from the GTA that is pushing prices up, all around the region. And demand for housing, of course, is significant everywhere. And so, we see that in a region that has a lot of retirement communities as an example,” said Ryan Erb, Executive Director with United Way Perth-Huron.
This year’s living wage report says that a full time worker in Bruce, Grey, Huron, Perth or Simcoe County has to earn $23.05 per hour, in order to cover the most basic budget. That’s the second highest living wage in Ontario, next to the Greater Toronto Area’s, $26.00 per hour.
Breakdown of living wage for Ontario in 2024 (Source: Ontario Living Wage Network)
“It's our transportation, and it's our housing costs that are driving our cost of living so high. We don't have regional transportation opportunities. In the urban centers, they only get one car and they get a bus pass for their transportation,” said Francesca Dobbyn, Executive Director of United Way Bruce-Grey.
Breakdown of 2024 Living Wage for Huron and Perth County (Source: United Way Perth-Huron)
The lowest living wage in Ontario belongs to residents in London, Elgin and Oxford County, at $19.50. That’s still above Ontario’s current minimum wage of $17.20, which means employees making minimum wage have more expenses than revenue, every single month.
“Most of our low wage employees are actually working full time just to try to make ends meet. Many of them are working three jobs to support themselves,” said Erb.
2024 Living Wage for Bruce and Grey County (Source: United Way Bruce-Grey)
“A lot of the supports are downloaded to charities for utility programs, for food programs. So, when people are earning minimum wage, they end up at food charities and bread banks to just make ends meet - and the reality is, when somebody has a job, they should be able to pay their bills,” said Dobbyn.
While some point out that paying higher wages will directly increase the cost of basically everything, many suggest a living wage or even universal basic income will actually help not only society, but also the economy.
“Every study out there on universal basic income has said that it doesn't drive laziness. People become more innovative, their health improves. All the improvement pieces are there,” said Dobbyn.
Breakdown of living wage for Ontario in 2024 (Source: Ontario Living Wage Network)
“Many employers are saying that operating a business and paying at least a living wage actually is good for business,” said Erb.
Thirty-seven Huron-Perth employers are currently “certified” as paying their employees a living wage, but less than half of Huron-Perth employees are actually earning a living wage, and Dobbyn said that’s not likely to change anytime soon, wherever you live.
“Eggs are still $6. That doesn't add as much now, since inflation is back down to two per cent. But we haven't seen any deflation, so that cost of living is still super, super high.”
You can learn more about the local living wage by visiting United Way Perth-Huron or United Way Bruce-Grey's websites.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
'It didn't sound good': Mother shares what her sons went through with walking pneumonia
A mother shares with CTVNews.ca her family's health scare as medical experts say cases of the disease and other respiratory illnesses have surged, filling up emergency departments nationwide.
Putin says Russia attacked Ukraine with a new missile that he claims the West can't stop
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that Moscow has tested a new intermediate-range missile in a strike on Ukraine, and he warned that it could use the weapon against countries that have allowed Kyiv to use their missiles to strike Russia.
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won’t have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Trudeau says Canada would 'abide' by ICC arrest warrant for Israel PM Netanyahu
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will 'abide' by an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Tired, lead-footed and distracted: Majority of Canadian drivers admit to bad habits, survey finds
Canadian drivers are regularly in a hurry to get to their destination and a majority are willing to take unnecessary risks on the road, according to the results of a new survey.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 2:30
LIVE at 2:30 Edmonton police chief to step down in February
-
-