'Eggs are still $6': living wage continues to climb across Ontario

It’s almost as expensive to live in Exeter as it is in downtown Toronto - that’s according to a recent report from the Ontario Living Wage Network.

“The reality is it's not that inexpensive to live in the western part and the northern part of the province - and it is diaspora from the GTA that is pushing prices up, all around the region. And demand for housing, of course, is significant everywhere. And so, we see that in a region that has a lot of retirement communities as an example,” said Ryan Erb, Executive Director with United Way Perth-Huron.

This year’s living wage report says that a full time worker in Bruce, Grey, Huron, Perth or Simcoe County has to earn $23.05 per hour, in order to cover the most basic budget. That’s the second highest living wage in Ontario, next to the Greater Toronto Area’s, $26.00 per hour.

Breakdown of living wage for Ontario in 2024 (Source: Ontario Living Wage Network)

“It's our transportation, and it's our housing costs that are driving our cost of living so high. We don't have regional transportation opportunities. In the urban centers, they only get one car and they get a bus pass for their transportation,” said Francesca Dobbyn, Executive Director of United Way Bruce-Grey.

Breakdown of 2024 Living Wage for Huron and Perth County (Source: United Way Perth-Huron)

The lowest living wage in Ontario belongs to residents in London, Elgin and Oxford County, at $19.50. That’s still above Ontario’s current minimum wage of $17.20, which means employees making minimum wage have more expenses than revenue, every single month.

“Most of our low wage employees are actually working full time just to try to make ends meet. Many of them are working three jobs to support themselves,” said Erb.

2024 Living Wage for Bruce and Grey County (Source: United Way Bruce-Grey)

“A lot of the supports are downloaded to charities for utility programs, for food programs. So, when people are earning minimum wage, they end up at food charities and bread banks to just make ends meet - and the reality is, when somebody has a job, they should be able to pay their bills,” said Dobbyn.

While some point out that paying higher wages will directly increase the cost of basically everything, many suggest a living wage or even universal basic income will actually help not only society, but also the economy.

“Every study out there on universal basic income has said that it doesn't drive laziness. People become more innovative, their health improves. All the improvement pieces are there,” said Dobbyn.

“Many employers are saying that operating a business and paying at least a living wage actually is good for business,” said Erb.

Thirty-seven Huron-Perth employers are currently “certified” as paying their employees a living wage, but less than half of Huron-Perth employees are actually earning a living wage, and Dobbyn said that’s not likely to change anytime soon, wherever you live.

“Eggs are still $6. That doesn't add as much now, since inflation is back down to two per cent. But we haven't seen any deflation, so that cost of living is still super, super high.”

You can learn more about the local living wage by visiting United Way Perth-Huron or United Way Bruce-Grey's websites.