Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help

The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.

It dates back to July 20 of this year.

The incident took place in the 100-block of Baseline Road. Police said the victim of a serious assault, 48-year-old Darko Lukic, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The victims and the accused were not known to each other.

The LPS said as the investigation continued, it was determined two more victims had been assaulted at the apartment building on Baseline Road.

The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Joseph Mark Mercer Veneau and Dauntae Johnson, 19, both of London.

They are facing charges for second degree murder and assault with a weapon. Veneau is also charged with an additional count of assault with a weapon.

Police are still searching for Veneau and have obtained a warrant for his arrest. Johnson was arrested on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees Veneau is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.