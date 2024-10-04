'Not a random incident': Police respond to stabbing at A.B. Lucas

A 16-year-old boy has minor injuries after being stabbed at A.B. Lucas Secondary School.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Tennent Avenue for a, "report of a possible stabbing" around 9 p.m. on Thursday. They found the boy with a minor injury, and he was taken to hospital.

Police said, "The investigation revealed that a group of youths were involved in the altercation, and this was not a random incident. The investigation is ongoing."

In a statement, the Thames Valley District School Board said it is, "Aware of an isolated, serious incident that occurred on the property of A.B. Lucas Secondary School last night."

The statement went on to say, "There is no ongoing threat to the school community and the school remains open. We are actively working with the London Police Service as they investigate the incident. Our Traumatic Events Response Team (TERT) will be available on site at the school today to support students and staff in processing the impact of this event. We cannot comment on the identity of any individuals involved due to the ongoing police investigation."