London politician seen drinking beer during city council meeting
Coun. Sam Trosow admits he can’t be certain if it was a beer or a non-alcohol beer that he can be seen drinking during last week’s council meeting.
More than three hours into the meeting of London City Council on Sept. 24, Trosow appears to drink from a foamy glass of beer on his webcam.
Responding to an enquiry from CTV News about the contents of his glass, he writes, “We had a number of beverages in the room that night including soda, beer, and zero beer (no alcohol). We were six hours ahead than [London's time zone], so it might have been possible later toward the end."
Trosow was one of several councillors participating in the meeting by webcam.
The first-term councillor represents Ward 6, which includes the Old North, Broughdale, and Cherryhill neighbourhoods.
Online video of the council meeting shows Trosow turning on his webcam at approximately the 3 hour and 20-minute mark and putting up his hand to be added to the list of speakers.
At the time, council was debating a change to the Official Plan to permit 4-storey stacked townhouses on streets categorized as neighbourhood connectors.
Trosow then walks out of view for about 12 seconds.
Upon his return, he sits down and takes a sip from a glass of beer.
Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis told CTV News he’s heard concerns from the community since the video minutes of the meeting were posted on the city hall website.
“I have had a few individuals from the community reach out, expressing their concern that a councillor was consuming alcohol during a council meeting,” Lewis said. “All I can do in a case like that is provide them with the Code of Conduct and refer them to the Integrity Commissioner.”
Although Trosow was appearing by webcam, according to the Municipal Act, he was considered in attendance at the time.
During the meeting, he asked questions, participated in debate, and voted.
The Council Code of Conduct is vague in its description of acceptable behaviour during council meetings.
Section 4.1 reads, “Members shall conduct themselves with appropriate decorum at all times.”
Lewis said the matter is outside the jurisdiction of council members, “It’s not something that individual councillors do, to police each others’ behaviour, the public has to register [a] complaint (with the Integrity Commissioner).”
"If I am guilty of a violation, I will accept the consequences and take care not to repeat it," Trosow said about the possibility of an investigation by the Integrity Commissioner. "This was very unusual circumstances for me as I was six hours ahead of the meeting at the time and do not typically attend remotely.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits: Nanos survey
Amid new polling indicating most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security (OAS) benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, a former Liberal finance minister and former Bank of Canada governor are warning the government not to pursue the policy change.
BREAKING Los Angeles prosecutors to review 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers who killed their parents
Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing new evidence in the case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion more than 35 years ago, the city's district attorney said Thursday.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
'You were innocent': Judge acquits Manitoba man 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
3 officers convicted in Tyre Nichols fatal beating, 2 of them acquitted of civil rights charges
Three former Memphis officers were convicted Thursday of charges of witness tampering in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and two were acquitted of federal civil rights violations in a death that sparked national protests and calls for broad changes in policing.
Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights, putting her at odds with the GOP
Melania Trump revealed her support for abortion rights Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, exposing a stark contrast with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the crucial election issue.
Defence minister says Israel has right to defend itself in 'proportional way'
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Israel has the right to defend itself in 'a calibrated and proportional way' following Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on Tuesday.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
TikTok content creator arrested in murder case of Baton Rouge therapist
A TikTok content creator was arrested in Dallas this week and is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Baton Rouge counsellor and life coach whose body was found on the side of a Louisiana highway over the weekend, law enforcement officials said Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.