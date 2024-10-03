London politician seen drinking beer during city council meeting

Coun. Sam Trosow admits he can’t be certain if it was a beer or a non-alcohol beer that he can be seen drinking during last week’s council meeting.

More than three hours into the meeting of London City Council on Sept. 24, Trosow appears to drink from a foamy glass of beer on his webcam.

Responding to an enquiry from CTV News about the contents of his glass, he writes, “We had a number of beverages in the room that night including soda, beer, and zero beer (no alcohol). We were six hours ahead than [London's time zone], so it might have been possible later toward the end."

Trosow was one of several councillors participating in the meeting by webcam.

The first-term councillor represents Ward 6, which includes the Old North, Broughdale, and Cherryhill neighbourhoods.

Online video of the council meeting shows Trosow turning on his webcam at approximately the 3 hour and 20-minute mark and putting up his hand to be added to the list of speakers.

At the time, council was debating a change to the Official Plan to permit 4-storey stacked townhouses on streets categorized as neighbourhood connectors.

Trosow then walks out of view for about 12 seconds.

Upon his return, he sits down and takes a sip from a glass of beer.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis told CTV News he’s heard concerns from the community since the video minutes of the meeting were posted on the city hall website.

“I have had a few individuals from the community reach out, expressing their concern that a councillor was consuming alcohol during a council meeting,” Lewis said. “All I can do in a case like that is provide them with the Code of Conduct and refer them to the Integrity Commissioner.”

Although Trosow was appearing by webcam, according to the Municipal Act, he was considered in attendance at the time.

During the meeting, he asked questions, participated in debate, and voted.

The Council Code of Conduct is vague in its description of acceptable behaviour during council meetings.

Section 4.1 reads, “Members shall conduct themselves with appropriate decorum at all times.”

Lewis said the matter is outside the jurisdiction of council members, “It’s not something that individual councillors do, to police each others’ behaviour, the public has to register [a] complaint (with the Integrity Commissioner).”

"If I am guilty of a violation, I will accept the consequences and take care not to repeat it," Trosow said about the possibility of an investigation by the Integrity Commissioner. "This was very unusual circumstances for me as I was six hours ahead of the meeting at the time and do not typically attend remotely.”