Four options to rejig ward boundaries and shift the balance of power at city hall
Londoners will soon be asked to consider four options for adjusting the 14 ward boundaries used to elect city council.
Uneven population growth across London has shifted the amount of political power residents have in different municipal wards.
If unchanged, it’s projected that in 2025 the largest ward, Ward 7 in northwest London, will represent 49,914 people.
By comparison, the smallest ward, Ward 2, will have just 27,299 residents.
Despite the imbalance, each ward is represented by a single city councillor.
The imbalance in political power between residents of fast-growing wards and established wards is anticipated to grow over time.
In February, council hired a consulting firm to conduct a Ward Boundary Review.
Over 3,400 people visited the public engagement webpage and 550 completed a survey.
The consultant incorporated the feedback into the development of four options (maps) that would redraw the political landscape that shapes city council.
Each map is evaluated based on five factors
- Representation by Population
- Population Growth
- Community of Interest
- Natural Boundaries
- Effective Representation
Based on the consultant’s professional evaluation, Preliminary Option #3 appears to have the highest score, but Preliminary Option #1 also meets all of the criteria.
A public participation meeting will be held Oct. 8 at city hall to receive feedback about the process to date.
Later this month, the second phase of the Ward Boundary Review will seek input specifically about the four maps.
Council is expected to make a final decision this winter.
