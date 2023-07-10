Hundreds attend vigil for Aiden Curtis
On what would’ve been his 12th birthday, people gathered for a vigil to remember Aiden Curtis, the St. Thomas, Ont. boy who was killed by an alleged impaired driver on July 4.
Hundreds of people gathered at the memorial of the crash site on Talbot Street.
There was such a large turnout that St. Thomas police eventually closed off part of the intersection.
Daniel Pelletier was called upon by the family to sing and have a pipe ceremony as part of their indigenous culture.
Those who attended the vigil laid flowers at Aiden’s memorial site, which was covered with happy birthday balloons.
In celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.
Aiden was walking home from McDonald’s on Talbot Street with his friend, his friend’s brother, and his friend’s parents, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.
A funeral for Aiden has been set for Tuesday, with friends being welcomed to a visitation prior to the service.
On what would’ve been his 12th birthday, people gathered for a vigil on July 10, 2023, to remember Aiden Curtis, the St. Thomas, Ont. boy who was killed by an alleged impaired driver on July 4. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre says the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of 'straight pride,' after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
Canadian teenager questioned for allegedly defacing a UNESCO-listed temple in Japan
A 17-year-old Canadian was brought in for questioning for allegedly carving a name into a wooden pillar at a UNESCO-listed temple in the historic city of Nara, Japan, according to local police.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May hospitalized for fatigue and stress, husband says
Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
More than half of Canadians $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
The illusion of silence: Why researchers say you can hear the sound of nothing
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University theorize silence may not be deafening after all in a new study testing the illusion of silence and why people can actually hear it.
James Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in the Chicago area, has died
The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.
Campfires banned in all of B.C. due to wildfire risk
Campfires were banned in all of British Columbia on Monday in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires amid persistently hot, dry and volatile conditions.
Deputy minister had no reason to think Mendicino unaware of Bernardo move: department
The federal Public Safety Department is defending a decision by its top officials not to contact the minister directly about the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Kitchener
-
North Dumfries considers pausing new gravel pit applications
The Township of North Dumfries is considering putting the brakes on gravel production in the aggregate rich community.
-
Driver crashes into another car, a pole and a Kitchener LCBO: WRPS
Kitchener fire officials say they helped remove a person from a vehicle, after a car crashed into an LCBO on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.
-
Hundreds attend vigil for Aiden Curtis
On what would’ve been his 12th birthday, people gathered for a vigil to remember Aiden Curtis, the St. Thomas, Ont. boy who was killed by an alleged impaired driver on July 4.
Windsor
-
Taxpayers federation decries NextStar ‘handout’ in Windsor
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation argues upper levels of government are setting “a terrible precedent” in offering up to $15 billion in incentives.
-
Talk of interest rate hike comes at wrong time for some
The power of your dollar could be weakened this week if the Bank of Canada goes forward with plans to increase its key interest rate.
-
Meet the team who crossed all 5 Great Lakes by paddleboard
Three men from Michigan are riding a wave of excitement after accomplishing an extremely rare feat — traversing through all five Great Lakes using stand-up paddleboards.
Barrie
-
This township may soon allow adult drinks at public parks
The Township of Tiny is looking into allowing open alcohol containers at public parks.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends 3 to hospital
Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 400 over the weekend.
-
Barrie, Ont. man convicted in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada’s history granted day parole
Charles Debono was granted day parole for six months to a community-based residential facility pending bed space but was denied full parole.
Northern Ontario
-
Man supposed to be under house arrest facing sexual assault charges
A 26-year-old man from southern Ontario is facing multiple sexual assault-related charges in northern Ontario following an incident on Saturday.
-
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre says the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of 'straight pride,' after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
-
Pain, anger boil over as families of Sudbury arson victims have their say
The families of three people who died in a townhouse fire in Sudbury in April 2021 read out gut-wrenching victim impact statements Monday in Sudbury court.
Ottawa
-
Fire at motorcycle gang clubhouse damages 'multiple residences' in Brockville, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a large structure fire at 109 Perth Street, near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.
-
Giant Tiger founder Gordon Reid has died at 89
Gordon Reid, a Canadian businessman and founder of the popular discount chain Giant Tiger, has died.
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Toronto
-
Cellphone and security video reveals chilling moments before a Toronto mother was killed by stray bullet
Two videos obtained by CTV News Toronto show moments around the time of the shooting leading up to when a stray bullet killing a 44-year-old woman in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.
-
6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
Jay-Z gifts Beyoncé fan $400 champagne at Toronto concert
A Beyoncé fan said rap icon Jay-Z gifted her a bottle of champagne worth more than $400 at a concert in Toronto over the weekend.
Montreal
-
'An unusual time to be driving': Man condemns latest traffic stop by Montreal police
Anti-racism advocates are calling on police in Montreal to modify their policy on street checks again after a West Island man said he was recently stopped at night and told by an officer it was an 'unusual time to be driving.'
-
Q&A with a Montreal researcher who's working on a cancer treatment vaccine
Cancer researchers at the Universite de Montreal Research Centre (CRCHUM) have teamed up with Quebec City-based biotechnology company Angany to try to develop cancer treatment vaccines. The goal is to identify genetic targets in each patient after a cancer diagnosis and then produce a custom-made vaccine in a matter of weeks, to trigger a personalized immune response.
-
Quebec labour minister proposes binding arbitration to settle ongoing Montreal cemetery strike
Quebec's labour minister says he is 'very optimistic' that there might be a way out of the months-long strike at the country's largest cemetery that has caused heartache for hundreds of grieving families.
Atlantic
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformation
The Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.
-
Human error may have caused data breach involving more than 5,500 people in P.E.I.
More than 5,600 clients of a provincial employment program on Prince Edward Island may have had their personal information compromised after a privacy breach.
-
'It's something you don't even imagine in your wildest nightmares': Recovery continues after N.S. wildfires
Six weeks after wildfires broke out, ravaging the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas of Nova Scotia, work to rebuild is well underway -- but it won't be fast.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say they have no plans to vacate Winnipeg landfill blockade
The deadline for a city order for protesters at the Brady Landfill to remove their blockade has come and gone, but the blockade remains as protesters say they are standing their ground.
-
Man steals ambulance, hits minivan and tree: RCMP
A 20-year-old man allegedly stole and crashed an ambulance in Thompson from EMS workers that were treating him over the weekend.
-
'Everything was gone': Parents of crash victim heartbroken after highway memorial disappears
The parents of Ethan Boyer – a 19-year-old who died in a car crash in 2019 – say they are heartbroken after learning the memorial for their son has disappeared.
Calgary
-
A record number of Albertans are concerned about being able to manage their debt
The number of Canadians facing insolvency has hit a record high, with more than a third (35 per cent) saying they cannot meet their financial obligations.
-
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre said Monday the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of "straight pride," after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
-
City of Calgary prepares for study on potential rail connection between downtown and YYC
The City of Calgary is set to move forward on an airport rail connection study with $3 million in provincial funds.
Edmonton
-
Death of man in north Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are calling the death of a man in north Edmonton suspicious.
-
2 Edmonton men charged in motorcycle hit-and-run that injured police officer
Two people have been charged in the hit-and-run crash that injured a police officer in south Edmonton last September.
-
Body found in burnt SUV on abandoned property in Strathcona County
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Patients evacuated after fire in Surrey Memorial Hospital ER bathroom
A fire in a bathroom prompted the evacuation of part of Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency department Monday morning, forcing some patients to seek care elsewhere.
-
B.C. residents urged to take shorter showers, conserve water as drought conditions worsen
British Columbians have been asked to take shorter showers and find other ways to conserve water as officials monitor worsening drought conditions in the province.
-
Man gunned down in Whalley alleyway, vehicle set ablaze nearby
Police are investigating after a man was gunned down in broad daylight in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on Sunday.