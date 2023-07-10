Hundreds attend vigil for Aiden Curtis

On what would’ve been his 12th birthday, people gathered for a vigil to remember Aiden Curtis, the St. Thomas, Ont. boy who was killed by an alleged impaired driver on July 4.

Hundreds of people gathered at the memorial of the crash site on Talbot Street.

There was such a large turnout that St. Thomas police eventually closed off part of the intersection.

Daniel Pelletier was called upon by the family to sing and have a pipe ceremony as part of their indigenous culture.

Those who attended the vigil laid flowers at Aiden’s memorial site, which was covered with happy birthday balloons.

In celebration of Aiden and in solidarity with his family, the community is being encouraged to hang red balloons outside their homes in his memory.

Aiden was walking home from McDonald’s on Talbot Street with his friend, his friend’s brother, and his friend’s parents, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.

A funeral for Aiden has been set for Tuesday, with friends being welcomed to a visitation prior to the service.

