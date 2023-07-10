Roads closed for vigil to honour Aiden Curtis

A vigil was held for Aiden Curtis on July 10, 2023, in the area of Talbot Street and Caso Crossing in St. Thomas. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service/Twitter) A vigil was held for Aiden Curtis on July 10, 2023, in the area of Talbot Street and Caso Crossing in St. Thomas. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver