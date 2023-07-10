Roads closed for vigil to honour Aiden Curtis

Due to tremendous support of the vigil held for Aiden Curtis, the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) has closed the roads in the area of Talbot Street and Caso Crossing.

Curtis was killed in a crash involving an alleged impaired driver on Talbot Street on July 4.

In a post on social media, STPS said community safety is their first priority, and added, “Tonight, we too stand together to remember Aiden.”