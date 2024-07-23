'We're not looking to get rich here': Ingersoll strikers stay resilient as work stoppage passes 50-day mark

More than 200 workers at IMT Defence in Ingersoll say they remain resilient after nearly two months on the picket line.

There have been no talks between the company and union members since week four.

The members of United Steel Workers 2918 contend they are fighting for an end to a two-tier wage system along with better pay.

"We're a team. We're sticking together and we're sticking it out," said Jill Lilley, who joined IMT just 18 months ago.

She is among the union members staffing picket lines on three shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Their primary goal is to delay management and contractor vehicles.

On Tuesday, one truck was stopped for 10 minutes before its operators opted not to cross the line.

But 15 minutes later it returned and was eventually allowed through.

The local president says he is disappointed some suppliers are opting to cross, but he uses stronger language against the company. He alleges it is using 'scab' labour.

"We have had a lot of scabs going through the line," said Jay McDonnell, local president of USW Local 2918. "We have our salary scabs that are coming in every day. More and more of them are coming in. We've also seen a couple unfamiliar faces, so we're not sure if the company has actually hired full-time scabs now."

CTV News has contacted IMT Defence for comment but has yet to hear back.

As the strike began nearly two months ago, the company told CTV News it had offered most workers a gradual 19.5 per cent pay increase. However, a key issue in the talks - the elimination of a two-tier wage system - has yet to be addressed.

The union maintains the top wage for new hires is $22 per hour, while senior workers reach $30.

30-year-employee Rick Smithers said that is unacceptable, adding the situation reminds him of a 2005 strike at IMT which lasted 13 weeks and at times, got ugly.

"You know, same owners, same management pulling the same games. Again like, if the company would, you know just sit down, negotiate and get to the table, really spend three days at the table. I mean let's get this nailed down and get this done."

But some fear that won't happen anytime soon.

Still with strong community support and donations arriving daily from local businesses, the strikers say they are prepared to stay out. They've even started their own food bank for members with young children.

Not one striker has crossed their picket line to return to work.

"Our members have done this for eight weeks now. They're not going to give up. So they're here. They're strong," stated a fiery McDonnell.

"We're not gouging the company. We're not looking to get rich out here" added Lilley. "But we do need to pay our rent or a mortgage. This company is worth a lot of money. They know their worth and we know our worth. So, somehow, we must come together, where they know their worth."

The union contends it is ready to return to the bargaining table.