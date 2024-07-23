Middlesex-London Health Unit confirms the presence of West Nile Virus in the area

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in three mosquito traps in the region – the first to be found in 2024.

“There has been a lot of rain fall this summer, which means more mosquitoes in certain areas. It is important to exercise caution and ensure the safety of both you and your loved ones against mosquito bites,” said Jeremy Hogeveen, safe water, tobacco enforcement and vector borne disease coordinator. “Wear an insect repellant that contains DEET, cover exposed skin with light-coloured clothing, and try to avoid the outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.”

Although the majority of people that are infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick, it is possible for some individuals to get seriously ill.

You can do your part to protect yourself and reduce the spread of West Nile Virus by:

Wearing long, light coloured clothing, especially at dusk and dawn when they are most active

Use an insect repellent with DEET

Empty standing water from garbage cans, wheelbarrows, toys, pool covers and other areas in your yard

Since the beginning of May, MLHU’s vector-borne disease team has been monitoring 23 mosquito trapping sites on a weekly basis. In addition, 511 treatments at 185 surface-water locations on public property in the region will be conducted.