Charges laid following standoff in St. Thomas on Monday

Charges have now been laid following an incident in St. Thomas on Monday.

A 29-year-old man from St. Thomas has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, and break and enter to commit offence

Police arrived at a residence early Monday morning after receiving several 9-1-1 calls about a person being assaulted by their partner.

When they arrived on the scene, police were made aware that the suspect had left the area and was armed with a knife.

The suspect was located on the roof of a neighbouring house, and after several hours was taken into custody.

The victim suffered injuries to their face and lacerations to their arm as a result of the confrontation.