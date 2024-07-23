LONDON
London

    • Charges laid following standoff in St. Thomas on Monday

    St. Thomas police are on scene of an active investigation in the area of Hiawatha Street and Owaissa Street. July 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) St. Thomas police are on scene of an active investigation in the area of Hiawatha Street and Owaissa Street. July 22, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Charges have now been laid following an incident in St. Thomas on Monday.

    A 29-year-old man from St. Thomas has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, and break and enter to commit offence

    Police arrived at a residence early Monday morning after receiving several 9-1-1 calls about a person being assaulted by their partner.

    When they arrived on the scene, police were made aware that the suspect had left the area and was armed with a knife.

    The suspect was located on the roof of a neighbouring house, and after several hours was taken into custody.

    The victim suffered injuries to their face and lacerations to their arm as a result of the confrontation. 

