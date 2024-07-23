LONDON
London

    • Loaded handgun, drugs and cash seized by London police

    Items seized as part of an investigation by London police on July 19, 2024. (Source: London police) Items seized as part of an investigation by London police on July 19, 2024. (Source: London police)
    Share

    Three people from London are charged after police seized weapons, drugs and cash.

    On July 19, warrants were used at homes on Sugarcreek Trail and Oakville Avenue, as well as on a vehicle.

    Police seized a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, 50 rounds of ammunition, 1,132 g of cocaine — valued at $113,200, and approximately $210,000 in cash.

    The three people charged include a 39 year old, a 32 year old and a 26 year old. They all have upcoming court dates in relation to the charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News