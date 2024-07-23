Loaded handgun, drugs and cash seized by London police

Three people from London are charged after police seized weapons, drugs and cash.

On July 19, warrants were used at homes on Sugarcreek Trail and Oakville Avenue, as well as on a vehicle.

Police seized a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, 50 rounds of ammunition, 1,132 g of cocaine — valued at $113,200, and approximately $210,000 in cash.

The three people charged include a 39 year old, a 32 year old and a 26 year old. They all have upcoming court dates in relation to the charges.