Babies to be born at Listowel Hospital... Again

Following a closure that started in April, the Listowel Hospital Obstetrics Unit will re-open on Sept. 16.

The Obstetrics Unit at the Listowel Memorial Hospital has been closed since April 24, due to a staffing shortage.

Six of eight nurses in the Obstetrics Unit went on maternity leave this summer, leaving the unit without enough staff to continue.

Officials with the Listowel-Wingham Hospitals Alliance said in April that they were very confident the unit, that delivers 300 babies per year on average, would re-open.

On Monday, hospital officials confirmed that the Obstetrics Unit would re-open on Sept. 16, five months after temporarily closing on April 24.

The Listowel Obstetrics Unit at the Listowel Memorial Hospital in Listowel, Ont. in April 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)