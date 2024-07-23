West Grey 'State of Emergency' remains in effect
The Municipality of West Grey is continuing its State of Emergency, because of cuts to the Durham hospital.
“The Durham Hospital remains a critical piece of our community infrastructure," said West Grey Mayor, Kevin Eccles. "The Municipality and Council are continuing efforts to save the Durham Hospital, and until such time as there is a satisfactory commitment to resolving this health care crisis, the state of emergency will remain in effect in West Grey."
West Grey council declared a State of Emergency for their municipality on May 28, following news that all 10 inpatient beds at the Durham Hospital were being transferred to neighbouring communities due to a lack of nurses.
Emergency room hours at Durham's hospital were cut back to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10, also due to a lack of qualified staff.
Many Durham and area residents, along with members of local council, believe these cuts are the beginning of the end for the hospital and will ultimately lead to its full closure.
Officials with the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, which governs Durham's hospital and three others in Midwestern Ontario, said they have no intention of closing Durham's hospital and the cuts were made in order to keep the facility functioning in some capacity.
Eccles said he's reached out to politicians and health leaders across Ontario in hopes of returning Durham's hospital to full capacity, but no such resolution has been found. West Grey has sought a judicial review of the cuts to Durham's hospital, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 7.
Mayor Eccles said until they receive some sort of commitment from the hospital board or province that healthcare in Durham will return to previous levels, the State of Emergency will remain.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in Spain and other tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
BREAKING Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt
The director of the Secret Service resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against former U.S. President Donald Trump that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
DEVELOPING Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Keanu Reeves explains why he's always thinking about death
Keanu Reeves is aging like the rest of us. And for that reason, 'The Matrix' has shared, mortality has been on his mind.
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
