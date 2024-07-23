West Grey 'State of Emergency' remains in effect

The Municipality of West Grey is continuing its State of Emergency, because of cuts to the Durham hospital.

“The Durham Hospital remains a critical piece of our community infrastructure," said West Grey Mayor, Kevin Eccles. "The Municipality and Council are continuing efforts to save the Durham Hospital, and until such time as there is a satisfactory commitment to resolving this health care crisis, the state of emergency will remain in effect in West Grey."

West Grey council declared a State of Emergency for their municipality on May 28, following news that all 10 inpatient beds at the Durham Hospital were being transferred to neighbouring communities due to a lack of nurses.

Emergency room hours at Durham's hospital were cut back to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 10, also due to a lack of qualified staff.

Many Durham and area residents, along with members of local council, believe these cuts are the beginning of the end for the hospital and will ultimately lead to its full closure.

Officials with the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, which governs Durham's hospital and three others in Midwestern Ontario, said they have no intention of closing Durham's hospital and the cuts were made in order to keep the facility functioning in some capacity.

Eccles said he's reached out to politicians and health leaders across Ontario in hopes of returning Durham's hospital to full capacity, but no such resolution has been found. West Grey has sought a judicial review of the cuts to Durham's hospital, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 7.

Mayor Eccles said until they receive some sort of commitment from the hospital board or province that healthcare in Durham will return to previous levels, the State of Emergency will remain.