    • Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrids no longer allowed on local ferries

    The new Pelee Islander II. (Courtesy Pelee Island Ferry / Twitter) The new Pelee Islander II. (Courtesy Pelee Island Ferry / Twitter)
    The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) has issued a public notice, saying 2017 to 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid vehicles are no longer allowed on their ferries.

    Those ferries include the MS Chi-Cheemaun out of Tobermory, Ont. and the Pelee Island ferries that travel from Leamington, Ont., Kingsville, Ont., and Sandusky, Ohio, U.S.

    The announcement comes after Stellantis issued a recall due to battery fires. Owners are told not to recharge the vehicles or park them near other vehicles or structures until necessary repairs are finished.

    Customers have reported breathing in smoke while the vehicle was off. Others said it happened during recharging.

    The OSTC said if you were planning to take one of its ferries in the affected vehicles, you can call the reservation lines for more options. The reservation line for the MS Chi-Cheemaun is 1-800-65-3163. If you were headed to Pelee Island, you can call 1-800-661-2220.

    To see if your vehicle is affected by the recall, you can search your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) here.

