LONDON
London

    • 25 acres of land scorched in weekend field fire

    (Source: Lambton Shores Fire Department) (Source: Lambton Shores Fire Department)
    Lambton Shores Fire Department was on the scene of a field fire over the weekend – with a large section of agricultural land scorched as a result of the blaze.

    Approximately 25 acres of land on Ipperwash Road had four tankers and a large crew on the scene attempting to control the blaze.

    According to the fire department, despite the heavy amount of rain in the region recently, large field fires are still possible if people carelessly discard smoking materials, or improperly conduct open air burns.

