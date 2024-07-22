LONDON
    • Integrity commissioner report results in Walkerton Deputy Mayor's resignation

    President and Co-Owner of Walkerton Capitals, Junior C hockey team, James Lang (Source: Walkerton Capitals Junior C hockey team) President and Co-Owner of Walkerton Capitals, Junior C hockey team, James Lang (Source: Walkerton Capitals Junior C hockey team)
    A local Deputy Mayor has resigned following an Integrity Commissioner’s report that deemed his behaviour at a hockey game contravened Brockton Council’s Code of Conduct.

    James Lang resigned from his council seat in June following an investigation into his actions at a Walkerton Capitals Junior C hockey game on December 16, 2023.

    The Integrity Commissioner’s Report determined Lang, who is also Co-owner and President of the Walkerton Capitals, yelled at and belittled municipal staff working at the arena the night of the game.

    During his final council meeting, Lang told council that he asked a member of arena staff, “How stupid can he be?” on the night in question. He acknowledged it “was 100% wrong.”

    As a result of the investigation, Lang is also banned from attending Walkerton’s arena, unless he is with his children, until January 2025.

    The Integrity Commissioner’s Report stated, “A member of council does not get to ‘remove’ their hat as an elected official; so even while he may be donning his Capitals’ president’s hat, he cannot disrobe from his mantle of responsibility as Deputy Mayor. A member of council has no authority to oversee staff, and absolutely no authority or role to manage or chastise staff.”

    Lang, who also serves on Brockton’s volunteer fire department, has been replaced as Deputy Mayor by Kym Hutcheon. Brockton council is deciding how best to fill Hutcheon’s now vacant council seat. 

