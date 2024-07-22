St. Marys Memorial Hospital celebrates patient room upgrades

In an ongoing effort to keep their facilities up to date, St. Marys Memorial Hospital celebrated the completion of phase 1 of its patient room renovation project today with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Andrew Williams, President and CEO, praised the board’s dedication in making the project possible “the support from our Board of Directors has been instrumental in taking a focused approach to enhancing our facilities. This commitment ensures that both our staff and the community have access to the best possible environment for care and recovery.”

Patients are set to move into the newly renovated east wing on Wednesday, with upgrades designed to maintain a high level of safety, care and comfort, and support the wellbeing of staff.

Amanda McCurdy, Chair of the St. Marys Healthcare Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the donations that made the updates possible, “we are incredibly thankful for the overwhelming generosity of our donors. Their contributions have made this renovation project possible, and it’s inspiring to see what we can achieve together to improve healthcare for everyone in our local area.”