Wingham restaurant has 'COVID' charges overturned

A Wingham restaurant that openly defied Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine passport program, has had two of three charges against them, overturned.

Earlier this month, owner of Buck and Jo’s Stephen Hill, had charges for not checking for proof of vaccination and not providing a safety plan overturned by a Goderich judge.

In November 2021, Hill refused to ask patrons visiting his restaurant for their vaccine status, citing privacy and freedom of expression. Days later, following a heated discussion with Huron Perth Public Health inspectors on the front steps of his restaurant, Hill’s restaurant was closed by the Health Unit for indoor dining, and he was charged for not enforcing the province’s COVID regulations.

In February 2023, Hill was found guilty of not checking for proof of vaccination, not providing a safety plan, and failing to co-operate with Huron Perth Public Health enforcement officers. Hill immediately appealed the conviction, and in July 2024, had his convictions for not checking vaccination status, and not having a safety plan, overturned.

The judge said the Health Unit’s orders were “vague”, and the dates for compliance were not concrete, leaving them open to interpretation. Hill’s fines were also reduced from $5500 to $1000.

Hill had this to say in an article posted to his website, Wingham Free Press, “The court’s acquittal is a testament to the unwavering determination and courage of Buck & Jo’s. Despite being threatened with fines and legal action, they stood their ground against what they believed was an unjust and overly broad government edict.”