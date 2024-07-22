St. Thomas standoff comes to an end, one person arrested

St. Thomas police have taken a man into custody in relation to an assault investigation.

The area of Hiawatha Street and Owaissa Street was closed for about 4.5 hours while police tried to get a man off the roof of a home.

Around 10:25 a.m. the man was arrested and taken of the roof.

Police will remain in the area as they continue to investigate and officers are calling this an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.