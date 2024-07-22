LONDON
London

    • Pre-trial for Canadian World Junior Hockey players continues in London

    Share

    Pre-trial motions continued today in the sexual assault case involving five former Canadian World Junior Hockey players.

    Once again, the proceedings were dealt with via Zoom at the London Courthouse, with a ban on publication being placed on any evidence.

    The five players were charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a woman at a downtown London hotel in the summer of 2018.

    The matter is expected to be back in assignment court on August 13, when a possible trial date may be selected in the case.

    Lawyers for all five men have publicly declared their innocence. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News