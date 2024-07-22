Pre-trial for Canadian World Junior Hockey players continues in London
Pre-trial motions continued today in the sexual assault case involving five former Canadian World Junior Hockey players.
Once again, the proceedings were dealt with via Zoom at the London Courthouse, with a ban on publication being placed on any evidence.
The five players were charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a woman at a downtown London hotel in the summer of 2018.
The matter is expected to be back in assignment court on August 13, when a possible trial date may be selected in the case.
Lawyers for all five men have publicly declared their innocence.
