Collision involving horse-drawn buggy sends one to hospital

    A serious collision between a motor vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy has sent one person to hospital.

    On July 14 around 7:50 a.m., emergency services were called to the scene in Southgate, Ont.

    Grey Bruce OPP said it was determined the vehicle was travelling on Grey Road 9 and collided with the buggy.

    One occupant in the buggy was taken to a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 42-year-old Southgate driver has been charged with careless driving as a result.

    OPP are now reminding the public that horse-drawn buggies are common in Grey Bruce. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and give them space, as they are one of the slowest moving vehicles on the road.

    “If you encounter a horse-drawn buggy, maintain a safe following distance and leave plenty of room when you pass,” said the OPP. “Passing too closely may startle the horse, causing it to suddenly change direction.”

    Due to buggies being much lighter than motor vehicles, it puts occupants at a higher risk of injury in the event of a collision.

