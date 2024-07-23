Saugeen Shores Rotary Club opens accessible playground

The Town of Saugeen Shores has celebrated the grand opening of the Saugeen Shores Rotary Club accessible playground.

The playground was made with input from the town’s Accessibility Committee and community members, to ensure it’s fully accessible.

“The opening of this playground marks the successful completion of the Lamont Sports Park’s phase two development and the fulfillment of the vision that began when we won Kraft Heinz Project Play in 2019,” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau.

“We are grateful for the significant feedback by the Accessibility Committee and the public in promoting the adoption pf accessible playground design features.”

Charbonneau also thanked those who helped make the project possible.

The playground includes a poured-in-place rubber surface, play equipment that is accessible by ramp, wheelchair-accessible gondola, accessible swings, sensory learning panels, and accessible tables and benches.

Also included in the phase two completion is the opening of the central square, a second parking lot and trail access from the west for the park.

Two more ball diamonds and a double batting cage with storage will open in 2025.