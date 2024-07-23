Sarnia Police investigate stabbing, one person injured
One person has sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Sarnia, Ont.
The Sarnia police posted on X on Monday afternoon that a stabbing took place in the area of the Sarnia Library on Christina Street South.
Police said one person was taken into custody.
The investigation continues under the Sarnia Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Division.
