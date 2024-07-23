LONDON
London

    • Sarnia Police investigate stabbing, one person injured

    Police investigating a stabbing incident on Christina Street South in Sarnia, Ont. on July 22, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police/X) Police investigating a stabbing incident on Christina Street South in Sarnia, Ont. on July 22, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police/X)
    Share

    One person has sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Sarnia, Ont.

    The Sarnia police posted on X on Monday afternoon that a stabbing took place in the area of the Sarnia Library on Christina Street South.

    Police said one person was taken into custody.

    The investigation continues under the Sarnia Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Division.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Someone died from untreated AIDS every minute last year: UN

    Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over nine million weren't getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the UN said in a new report launched Monday.

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News