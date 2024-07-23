LONDON
London

    • LPS locate woman previously reported missing

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    The London Police Service (LPS) is thanking the public for its help after a 27-year-old London woman was reported missing.

    She has since been located safe by police.

    In the time she was missing, her family took to social media, expressing their concern for her safety.

