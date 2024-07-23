Woman arrested following assault with a weapon report: Police

The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 31-year-old woman after an assault with a weapon report.

Officers attended the scene on July 19 at an encampment at Rainbow Park.

They said it’s believed a dispute over narcotics led to the incident.

A victim was allegedly hit multiple times with a baseball bat.

As a result of the investigation, the woman is facing four counts of failure to comply with a probation order and one count of assault with a weapon.