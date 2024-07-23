$3,500 worth of tools stolen in Lucknow, Ont.

South Bruce OPP are reporting a theft of tools worth an estimated $3,500.

Police said sometime between July 18 and July 20, the quantity of tools was taken from an address on Havelock Street in Lucknow, Ont.

The stolen items include: A screwdriver set, a DeWalt drill and sawzall, a Mastercraft tool kit, a Milwaukee drill bit set, work light, saw set, zip saw, sawzall, and batteries, a Stihl Model 170 Chainsaw, a Stihl Model 391 Chainsaw, and a 100-amp welder.

The South Bruce OPP asks anyone with information on this incident to call 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, you can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.