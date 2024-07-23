Driver registers four and a half times the legal limit: Police

A traffic stop led to a driver registering four and a half times the legal limit, according to Woodstock police.

On Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a suspected impaired driver, allegedly swerving all over the road.

Police said they located the driver and attempted a traffic stop, when the driver ran through a red light.

After the driver was stopped and arrested, the investigation revealed the suspect was four and a half times the legal limit.

A 48-year-old Woodstock man now faces operation while impaired charges.