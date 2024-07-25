Touching vigil for teen lost to intimate partner violence
Hundreds gathered Wednesday evening to pay tribute to a young life cut short.
Breanna Broadfoot was remembered in a touching candle-light vigil.
The 17 year old died in hospital last Thursday, two days after being stabbed by a man she had been dating.
“She’s the best person I know,” said Lucas Glover, her 15 year old brother who read his eulogy for her to the crowd on hand. “She’s my best friend. Ever since we were little we’ve been best friends,” he said to close to 300 in attendance, many of whom were wiping away tears during the teen’s heart-felt tribute to his sister.
Lucas told CTV News he wants his sister to be remembered as a generous person with hopes and dreams.
“Breanna just always wanted to help people. Ever since she was young she wanted to be a psychologist for women, to be exact, to help young women that are struggling,” he explained.
Breanna was a victim of intimate partner violence, according to London police.
Lucas Broadfoot addresses the crowd at a vigil for his siter Breanna Broadfoot. July 24, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)Her father Brett, urged those gathered for the vigil to help those they believe could also be victims.
“If you see or hear anything, don’t put your head in the sand. Help when you can. If you can’t do it personally make a phone call. Call me. I’ll certainly do something,” he said.
The vigil was also attended by London North Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan, and London Fanshawe MP Lindsay Mathyssen, along with members of the London Police Service, and a number of health care workers who cared for Breanna in hospital.
Representatives for women’s advocacy groups were also on hand, including Jessie Rodgers from ANOVA, and London Abused Women’s Centre Executive Director Jennifer Dunn, who also addressed the crowd.
“The statistic now is one woman will lose her life every 48 hours,” exclaimed Dunn. “And that’s simply not okay. We can’t be in 2024 and have intimate partner violence as an epidemic. So I think it’s really important to continue to name it. Call it what it is. Continue to work toward ending it,” she said.
The crowd holds candles at a vigil for Breanna Broadfoot, a victim of intimate partner violence. July 24, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)Breanna’s family also said the young woman donated six of her organs to five different people.
“The beautiful person that is no longer on this earth with us but with her donation as an organ donor, she’s in five different places traveling right now and she will be with the five lives so she’s helping those families,” said Brett Broadfoot.
The vigil ended with the crowd lighting candles for Breanna and singing ‘This Little Light of Mine.’
Lucas shared his final words — “Our home will never be the same but we see you looking down on us every night. We love you.”
