Driver walks home after police tow vehicle that revved at Mitchell stop light
Nobody likes a loud and aggressive driver – but one such driver caught the attention of the wrong police officer when they revved their engine at a red light in Mitchell in early July.
Police say that just after 2:00 p.m. on July 18, an officer patrolling the town noticed that the driver of a pick up truck was excessively revving their engine at a stop light.
Upon police stopping and inspecting the vehicle it was found that the truck had no mudguards, and improper tires - their vehicle was towed from the scene.
