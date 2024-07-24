Driver walks home after police tow vehicle that revved at Mitchell stop light

Nobody likes a loud and aggressive driver – but one such driver caught the attention of the wrong police officer when they revved their engine at a red light in Mitchell in early July.

Police say that just after 2:00 p.m. on July 18, an officer patrolling the town noticed that the driver of a pick up truck was excessively revving their engine at a stop light.

Upon police stopping and inspecting the vehicle it was found that the truck had no mudguards, and improper tires - their vehicle was towed from the scene.