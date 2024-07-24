17-year-old victim of intimate partner violence was previously violently attacked by her partner

A vigil will be held Wednesday evening to honour Breanna Broadfoot — a 17-year-old girl who was a victim of intimate partner violence.

On July 16, emergency responders were called to a domestic disturbance on Wellesley Crescent after two people were stabbed by a man.

Police confronted the suspect and shot him. He later died in hospital.

Court documents obtained by CTV News today reveal that Breanna Broadfoot was assaulted in a previous incident this past March by 18-year-old Kuhkpaw Moo at an address in London, Ontario.

The documents reveal Moo resided at 86 Wellesley Crescent, in London, Ontario, the same location where Police responded to last week’s stabbing death of 17-year-old Broadfoot.

The police report filed on March 14, 2024 allege that Moo committed assault on Broadfoot, by choking and suffocating or strangling her, contrary to Section 267 clause of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Moo appeared in court in April, and was released on an undertaking with conditions not to communicate with Broadfoot, or go anywhere within 50 metres of the young woman.

The court papers also showed that Moo was not to possess a firearm, crossbow, or any prohibited weapons.

An obituary was posted online for a Kuhkpaw Moo, matching the date of birth from the police report.

A statement released by London Police Chief Thai Truong, emphasized that intimate partner violence remains a significant concern, “Ninety-five municipalities across Ontario, including the City of London, have recognized intimate partner violence as an epidemic."

In multiple posts on social media, Breanna's mother Jessica has shared that her daughter was able to donate six organs to help five other people.

She said that her daughter was given a "Hero Walk" by all the doctors and nurses as they lined the hallways of the hospital for Breanna to be taken to the operating room for her organs to be donated.