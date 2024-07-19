London victim of intimate partner violence dies in hospital

A 17-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries she suffered during a stabbing earlier this week.

Emergency responders were called to a domestic disturbance on Wellesley Crescent late Tuesday night after two people were stabbed by a man.

Police confronted the suspect and shot him. He later died in hospital.

Breanna Broadfoot, 17, was rushed to hospital but has since died.

A second victim was treated and released.

Because police officers discharged their weapons, the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in. The SIU conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

A statement released by London Police Chief Thai Truong on Wednesday, emphasized that intimate partner violence remains a significant concern, “Ninety-five municipalities across Ontario, including the City of London, have recognized intimate partner violence as an epidemic."

A candle light vigil for Breanna is set for Wednesday night.

— With files from CTV News London's Matt Thompson