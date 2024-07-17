Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot.

According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.

The SIU said when police arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man inside the home with a knife in his hand, and said that man had stabbed a girl and another man — a third man in the home was uninjured.

The interaction led to two officers discharging their firearms at the 18 year old. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The 17-year-old girl who was stabbed is still in hospital in critical condition.

According to London police, the suspect and victims were known to each other.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

London police are on scene at a home on Wellesley Crescent where the SIU said a man was fatally shot. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London)

Statement from London Police Service Chief Thai Truong

“Intimate partner violence remains a significant concern to the safety and wellbeing of our community. Ninety-five municipalities across Ontario, including the City of London, have recognized intimate partner violence as an epidemic.

Among the cases reported to police, women and girls constitute a substantial majority – over 80 percent – of intimate partner violence victims. Additionally, we acknowledge that intimate partner violence is significantly underreported. Our commitment to working with community partners and our members remains firm as we strive to enhance training, education, intervention, data collection, and reporting in response to recommendations concerning femicide and intimate partner violence.

Last night's events highlight the dedication and bravery shown daily by our members at the London Police Service (LPS) in safeguarding our citizens and our city. Our frontline officers, supported by our trained Communications Operators, once again demonstrated their commitment to community safety and violence prevention. Each day, LPS members dedicate themselves to serving and protecting, and we remain incredibly proud of our frontline officers, who risk their lives to ensure our safety.”