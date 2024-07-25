LONDON
London

    • Groundbreaking MRI technology available at LHSC in London, Ont.

    Medical Radiation Technologist Michelle Cress, standing beside the MAGNETOM Free Max 0.55T MRI. (Source: LHSC) Medical Radiation Technologist Michelle Cress, standing beside the MAGNETOM Free Max 0.55T MRI. (Source: LHSC)
    Share

    London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is the first in Canada to introduce a new MRI machine.

    The MAGNETOM Free.Max 0.55T MRI has a lower-strength magnet, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a larger opening for patients, and a dedicated focus on serving less urgent cases, will help reduce wait times for patients while promoting inclusive care.

    "Bringing this new MRI to LHSC underscores our commitment to high-quality care while making smart investments in technologies that impact the things we know matter most to our patients and families, like wait times," said interim hospital President David Musyj. "We are grateful to Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health for helping us to fund this new MRI technology, which raises the standard of diagnostic imaging and reflects our dedication to making advanced health care accessible.”

    The machine will increases LHSC’s capacity to see more patients more efficiently, significantly reducing wait times.

    According to the organization, it will be used for patients with less urgent needs who can visit and leave the hospital on the same day.

    Patients are currently being scheduled for August.   

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News