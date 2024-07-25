Groundbreaking MRI technology available at LHSC in London, Ont.
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is the first in Canada to introduce a new MRI machine.
The MAGNETOM Free.Max 0.55T MRI has a lower-strength magnet, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, a larger opening for patients, and a dedicated focus on serving less urgent cases, will help reduce wait times for patients while promoting inclusive care.
"Bringing this new MRI to LHSC underscores our commitment to high-quality care while making smart investments in technologies that impact the things we know matter most to our patients and families, like wait times," said interim hospital President David Musyj. "We are grateful to Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health for helping us to fund this new MRI technology, which raises the standard of diagnostic imaging and reflects our dedication to making advanced health care accessible.”
The machine will increases LHSC’s capacity to see more patients more efficiently, significantly reducing wait times.
According to the organization, it will be used for patients with less urgent needs who can visit and leave the hospital on the same day.
Patients are currently being scheduled for August.
